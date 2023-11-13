GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Close to 200 people who live off of West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro packed a community meeting at Westmire Presbyterian Church about the possible rezoning in their neighborhood.

Several residents made outbursts when representatives for developer Glenn Drew presented renderings and laid out plans for a development called Hutchinson Court that would bring townhomes on the four-acre property in Greensboro between Quaker Village and Friendly Avenue.

Attorney Bo Rodenbough says each townhome would be two stories tall.

The original plan was to have 26 townhomes, but Drew brought it down to 22.

Several people don’t believe this new proposal will make a difference.

“We tried to negotiate, but you came back with four less units. That’s all you gave us,” one resident said.

Long-time Greensboro native Richard Wells lives off Friendly Avenue and believes the development will impact the traffic flow.

“My biggest concern is the change in zoning for a higher density and the development of the property, and I’m also concerned about traffic flow on and off friendly,” Wells said.

Meanwhile, other residents like Mitchell Hunt believe townhomes would be an eye soar.

“We feel that the traditional type of housing in this area is what it was truly meant for. I have no problem with people building multiple-family developments … in the areas that are more conducive without destroying the neighborhood,” Hunt said.

With or without resident approval, Rodenbough says Drew will take into consideration what the neighbors have to say, but city officials will make the final call.

No decisions were made Monday night, but the Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission will host a public hearing to vote on the rezoning next Monday.