GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parents, students and two victims’ families are demanding action from Guilford County Schools Leaders following a deadly shooting after a football game last Friday that killed 59-year-old Matthew Grant.

Family members say Matthew Grant was an associate pastor at New Light Missionary Baptist Church who loved to give back to the community and support the Dudley High School Football team.

Greensboro Police say he was shot and killed after Dudley’s game against Smith High on Friday. His family says they don’t think the retired referee was the target.

“He was just there to enjoy the festivities like everyone else and unfortunately it happened on his way after the event.”

Police say the suspect’s car hit two people while leaving the scene, including 14-year-old Javion Wilson, a JV football player for Dudley.

His Godmother, Ch-Hara Pearson, says his knee was hurt and while that will heal the emotional trauma is lingering.

“There was a woman that was with him as well, he got knocked but he got the brunt of the car,” Pearson said

Pearson and several other Guilford County parents, students and city leaders met for a community meeting at Dudley Monday night.

The Chair of Guilford Board of Education, Deena Hayes, says she listened to input from parents about changes they hope to see at future football games.

“As the investigation unfolds, I’m sure that all of those people who coordinate safety will discuss what future steps need to happen. People really enjoyed the evening until this event came on campus and happened there, but this is no reflection of the students from Dudley High School,” Hayes said.

This is now the second shooting after a Dudley football game in the last year.

As School Leaders decide how to improve security at games, Amy High, who lives nearby say the safest thing might be barring fans altogether.

“They have to because it was over a football game. Somebody loss and I don’t even know who won,” High said.