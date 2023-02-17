GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A popular Greensboro coffee shop is getting a second location and making its way downtown.

Common Grounds will open its new location at 631 S. Elm St. at 5 p.m. Friday.

The shop plans to host live music by the Sam Fribush Trio at 7 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening. Customers will also receive a wristband for free entry at the Flat Iron, the live music venue and cocktail bar located at 221 Summit Ave.

Common Grounds opened its first location at 602 S. Elam Ave. in 2013. Originally, Dustin Keene opened the shop to use up some of the extra space at Chronicles Video Productions, which was his main focus at the time.

The shop describes itself as “a relaxed but vibrant atmosphere to grab some coffee, get some studying done, play a game of pool or just hang out and talk to the barista!” Common Grounds hosts an open mic each Thursday and, in addition to coffee and espresso, sells beer, wine and baked goods.

For more information about Common Grounds, check out their Facebook page or Instagram.