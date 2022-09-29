GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s not always easy to get your business off the ground. That’s why there’s a venue for entrepreneurs to get their start.

It’s called The Cutting Edge Shoppes at Four Seasons Town Centre.

“It’s a great place to start your business, grow your business, then move on…that’s what it’s all about,” said Kimberly B-Mark, senior executive director of the co-op retail space.

About a dozen business owners at the mall got their start from the shop.

What started out as a pop-up shop transformed into a 15-space room for entrepreneurs to be together under one roof getting tools and an affordable space to launch their services.

It started in 2020.

“The Cutting Edge is a stepping stone. They say before you walk, you got to crawl,” Clark Robinson said.

Clark sells natural body products at his store Souladora.

His business is located at a kiosk in the middle of the second floor of Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro.

He didn’t know when he walked through the doors of The Cutting Edge nearly two years ago that he would have not one but two kiosks in the mall.

Currently, eight spaces are occupied at the co-op retail shop. Kimberly Bone-Mark is the mastermind behind it.

Inside you can find everything from phone repairs to retail and hair salons under one roof.

Tenants typically lease for about a year before moving on.

“The greatest accomplishment is to know you have mentors, someone you can talk about business ideas with, sales and things of that nature. It’s been great. I love when I can walk around this mall and know I did this and this and this. It feels great because it wasn’t like that at first,” Bone-Mark said.

“I think it’s huge. It’s a great accomplishment It’s good for the community, good for the people who work here, shop here, live here,” said Katrina Crumpton, Four Seasons Town Centre general manager.

The Cutting Edge was so successful, Kimberly launched The Go Market the following year on the first floor of the mall.

There’s even a section for kid entrepreneurs.

Success stories have come out of the market like Concepcion Maya, who leased there for a year before opening Maya’s Boutique.

“I was scared…but she (Bone-Mark) said ‘you can do it. You do a lot of good things,’ and I started,” Maya said.

Terrell Plantanero started his iPhone repair business six years ago and jumped at the opportunity to expand his business inside The Cutting Edge.

He says the location helped his business boom.

“Being a part of the mall, people come in constantly, so you don’t have to worry if I’ll get people in today,” he said.

“You let them build up their clientele,” Bone-Mark said. “I think presence is great here…and you’re doing it collectively with other business owners like yourself, so it works out perfectly.”

There are currently six spaces left at The Cutting Edge and also two slots open at The Go Market.

For more information, you can contact Bone-Mark at (336) 707-1318 or email her at 2keepitmoving@gmail.com