GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city crews have installed temporary traffic calming devices along Peach Orchard Drive after years of complaints and crashes.

The northern Greensboro street is a test site for a new traffic calming pilot program.

On Saturday, crews painted double yellow lines, installed dozens of yellow plastic posts marking curves in the road and two roundabouts.

“There’s a problem right now. There’s going to be speed because this is a straight away,” said Royce Scott, who lives on the busy street.

Scott told FOX8 drivers treat the double yellow lines more like a regular road than a neighborhood street. He said people are not slowing down until they see the roundabouts. The speed limit is 25 miles per hour.

“Me and my wife will leave here going down Peach Orchard running the speed limit and cars pass us,” said James Cobb, who lives in the neighborhood. “You get people coming up through here running 60, 70 mph.”

Scott and Cobb are eager to see if the new additions to the roadway will get people to slow down.

“We have people that ride bikes. We have people that want to walk,” Scott said. “They’re going to be scared to walk down here because of the speed of the cars.”

Scott also hopes it will keep people from using his neighborhood as a cut-through between Yanceyville Street and North Church Street.

“Speed humps should be put in,” he said. “If not, put stop signs right here. Stop signs slow the flow of traffic.”

Stop signs and speed humps are off the table, according to Greensboro Department of Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn.

“We did evaluate all the different types of installations and believe given the impacts to fire responsiveness in particular this is the best course of action,” Cockburn said.

A stoplight will be installed at Yanceyville Street and Peach Orchard Drive once the exit opens off the I-840 Urban Loop.

Cockburn told FOX8 traffic in the neighborhood is expected to increase from at most 3,000 vehicles per day currently up to 10,000 vehicles per day when the loop is complete.

People who live along the street will receive a link from the city to submit feedback.

City crews plan to have the street repaved and install permanent traffic calming devices in the summer.

If you are aware of a problem area, report it to the city by calling 336-373-CITY (2489).