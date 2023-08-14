GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking for bidders to run the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and the Steve Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

On Monday, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan confirmed the news and provided the 31-page document, dated Thursday, outlining the city’s “request for proposals.”

The RFP seeks offers to enter into a contract to exclusively provide facility management services for the complex and center.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has been under the City of Greensboro’s management since it opened in 1959. Matt Brown, managing director of the Coliseum since 1994, planned to turn the complex over to private management as part of his “succession plan,” Vaughan said.

The city is specifically looking for companies with “comprehensive facility management expertise for venues which are similar to the complex/center and which are compatible with the city’s business goals and objectives.” The company should seek to “maximize revenues, minimize expenses and provide the greatest financial return for the complex/center.”

The company would actively book and manage the calendar of events for all facilities and “aggressively” seek out major events alongside the Greensboro Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and the Greensboro Sports Foundation. They would also oversee food service, which is currently operated by OVG Hospitality under a contract that expires Dec. 31, 2031.

The company chosen would report to the city manager, the Coliseum War Memorial Commission and the Tanger Center Board of Directors.

The request for proposals set 4 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2023, as the deadline for applications. The city plans to interview applicants from Oct. 16-19 and select the “preferred proposer” on Oct. 27 with approval at the Nov. 6 city council meeting.