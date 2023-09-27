GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro continuing its efforts to give the area around East Gate City Boulevard a facelift with a grant of more than $4 million that will be used to make upgrades to a historic park for the area. S

ome residents are concerned about the traffic it could bring to their neighborhood.

The project funded will completely renovate Nocho Park. It’s part of a larger project with The Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex that combines the Chavis Library, Nocho Park and the Windsor Recreation Center.

Greensboro’s Nocho Park sits on Duke Street off East Gate City Boulevard.

The park has deep historic ties to the community.

“The park has been around since the early 1930s when the first rendition of Windsor was built, and after serving as a place in East Greensboro for African American folks to be able to … congregate and use that facility where traditionally it might have not been accepted in other parts of the community,” Greensboro Parks and Recreation Planning and Project Development Division Manager Shawna Tillery said.

The planned renovations are funded by the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Program grant of more than $4 million from the National Parks Service.

“It’s going to give us the opportunity to fund all of those elements for that particular project and … truly be able to make the impact that this larger complex is into East Greensboro,” Tillery said.

Some of the park’s renovations will include new restrooms, an upgrade to a regulation-size multi-purpose field, seating, picnic tables and shaded structures. Additionally, there will be a covered basketball pavilion, increased parking availability and an amphitheater.

Some people who live on Duke Street where Nocho Park sits are concerned the new updates would create traffic issues.

“It will be a plus for the community … For the space, I hope it’s not anything huge because this little area can’t handle all that,” said Linda Stover, a resident.

“We had a few pretty outrageous college parties that really blocked the street and caused a lot of traffic,” said Nichole Castro, a resident.

In the final design phase, the city is keeping resident’s concerns in mind for the project.

“This will actually have a defined area that’s going to be a lot easier for traffic flow and traffic conditions as part of this particular project,” Tillery said. “The same is true on the Windsor side.”

Congresswoman Kathy Manning advocated for the federal funding to improve the park.

Demolition of Nocho Park is estimated to begin in the summer of 2024, and construction could begin that fall.