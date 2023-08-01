GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday night, Greensboro city leaders will hear from you about the gateway into Greensboro, which is an area in the eastern part of the city in need of development and revitalization.

The city is working to build a $73 million community complex, combining the Chavis Library, Nocho Park and the Windsor Recreation Center. City leaders hope the building brings everyone together, but some people say it will take more than a new complex to accomplish that goal.

“For so long, this part of Greensboro has been neglected, and it should be uplifted and invested in,” said Alton Rucker who has lived around East Greensboro for decades. “A lot of things need to be addressed that would bring people closer together and let them know that they are not out there by themselves.”

Since 2021, people living and working in the area have been asked for their input. Rucker calls this area a food, social and cultural desert.

“Either we act now or forever hold our grudge,” he said.

City leaders are focused on the west end of Gate City Boulevard near Interstate-40 stretching for about three and a half miles east to the intersection of South Elm Street.

“This is a prime moment for the community to come forth, show that they are interested and invest their time and heart and well-being for all of us no matter what part of the city you live in,” Rucker said.

The focus of the updates is on five areas:

housing

getting around

community building

growth

identity within the roughly 3-and-a-half-mile corridor

On the end of that sits, Common Grounds, which is a coffee shop on the corner of Elm Street and East Gate City Boulevard.

“Anything that is happening this way is good … You see a lot of growth all over the city, but particularly this area of downtown I think is poised to do some really neat things,” said Dustin Keene, the owner of Common Grounds.

Keene welcomes more traffic and is hopeful improvements will boost his business.

“I think that the more effort we put toward that will help,” Keene said.

City leaders say it’s about connecting neighborhoods, adding transportation and increasing activities not only to help people living here but also everyone coming and going to Greensboro from this main road.

If you want to weigh in, there is a public hearing during the city council meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

You can attend the meeting virtually on the city’s website, or you go to the city hall in person.