GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As we get ready to start a new year, Greensboro leaders are looking to the future of downtown.

They know there’s a lot of work to be done to make it competitive with similar sized cities.

The city manager told FOX8 conversations will likely start next year on potentially creating an entertainment district downtown. The goal is to have a food hall and a music venue, but first, they need more people living in the area.

“We have to attract more housing downtown,” said Taiwo Jaiyeoba, city manager. “There’s got to be more people that live downtown. Today there are more places for vehicles to park than for people to live in downtown.”

Jaiyeoba said about two decades ago Greensboro had only 1,000 units downtown. Now, there are about 3,000, which isn’t a lot when you look at comparable cities. He said Durham had about the same number of units in its downtown 20 years ago and now has more than 11,000.

To attract builders and tenants, you’ve got to tackle the homeless issue.

“We’re trying to help the homeless that are downtown, you know, and every city has this issue to deal with,” said Andy Zimmerman, board chair for Downtown Greensboro Inc. “That’s really top foremost on our minds.”

Zimmerman said the other priority is starting more projects.

“We’re looking at soccer,” he said. “We’re looking at activation of a food court area. We’re looking at more live music. There is going to be a lot more projects that are coming on even in a challenged banking environment for more people living downtown.”

The proposed food hall could go near the Greensboro Depot on East Washington Street. That, along with a potential music venue, the Tanger Center and the Grasshoppers Stadium would create a one-stop-shop for activities downtown.

“We’ve got to do it quick and we can’t just sit around and wait on it because the cost of doing nothing is going to cause people to exit downtown instead of coming into downtown,” said Robbie Perkins, market president for NAI Piedmont Triad.

Perkins is also Greensboro’s former mayor. He suggests leaders approach downtown like a megasite by catering to the local industries and universities.

“Let’s try to bring them into downtown and develop space that that would be conducive to being neat and cool, because what you’re trying to do is compete for people wanting to work in downtown versus working in their houses,” he said.

In the end, all of these pieces working together will attract more large companies like Toyota and Boom Supersonic to Greensboro. Those companies will bring workers with them who will call this city home.

“That’s my primary objective, that as we attract these businesses, not only do we attract them but we can sustain the interests of the workforce that they bring and the workforce that is here, so that way they make the choice of Greensboro a priority,” said Jaiyeoba.

The city manager said city council already devoted about $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to go toward a music venue of some sort. Of course, it’ll take more than that but it’s a start.

Zimmerman said there are also a few apartment complexes in the works, which will add thousands more units downtown.