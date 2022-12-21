GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood.

When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they were furious.

“We aren’t getting any benefit out of anything they’re talking about doing,” E. Theo King said. He lives in a townhome in Henson Park just off North Church Street.

“The next thing you know you’re finding out that…this all going to be residential property. Over there is going to be commercial property. I think over here is commercial property,” King said.

King said he was frustrated that neighbors weren’t given more of a say in the decision to turn five acres along North Church Street into a multi-family area, especially when traffic is a daily struggle.

“Since we’ve been here, we’ve been averaging something like two maybe three accidents sometimes per week,” King said.

People living in the area call the intersection of North Church Street and Old Lake Jeanette Road dangerous.

One man who addressed city council members Tuesday night said his family was t-boned trying to get through the intersection.

“When the police are here dealing with an accident, that’s about the only time people actually slow down,” King said.

In the past month, FOX8 has reported three major crashes, and one of them was deadly.

According to the Greensboro Department of Transportation, the road sees roughly 12,000 drivers every day.

City leaders believe opening the last section of the urban loop could reduce traffic.

“It’s a congested area, and there’s more development that’s going to come out there,” said Greensboro City Council Member Tammi Thurm. “The whole point of having a beltline is to…make it easier to move around Greensboro…to alleviate some of the stress that’s on our current roadway system.”

NCDOT maintains North Church Street. There is a proposed traffic circle for the area. Construction isn’t expected to start until the summer. Road widening is also something residents could see in the future.

“I love Greensboro. I’ve been here pretty much my whole life,” said Ben Crawford, a North Church Street resident. “I would like to see it calm down a little bit as far as development. We don’t need to build everywhere. Let’s reserve something for future generations.”

The development coming to the area will take two to three years to complete. Developers are currently working on a specific plan for their project.