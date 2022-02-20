Child taken to hospital after stabbing on Laurel Lee Terrace in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A child was stabbed in Greensboro on Sunday, according to police.

At 3:43 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 100 block of Laurel Lee Terrace.

At the scene, officers found a juvenile victim suffering from a stab wound.

Police say the child was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Officers did not elaborate on the child’s condition.

Officers are investigating the case as an aggravated assault. No word on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.