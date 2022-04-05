GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man will have a little help from Chick-fil-A as he pursues a college education.

The company says 20-year-old Brandon Aranda-Garcia, who works at the Chick-fil-A on Gate City Boulevard, is one of 12 team members from Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country to receive “True Inspiration” scholarships as part of the company’s Remarkable Futures Scholarship program. Chick-fil-A is awarding a total of $24 million across all Remarkable Futures scholarships this year.

Garcia is working to get his aviation maintenance license at Guilford Technical Community College. Once he gets his license, he hopes to work with Samaritan’s Purse, a Greensboro-based nonprofit that provides relief services all around the globe.

He has been paying for his education using the money he gets working at Chick-fil-A as well as support from his parents and their homemade Latin foods business.

Brandon Aranda-Garcia (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

“I was the first to go into college in my family, and I didn’t have a single clue about how to do it or the money to fund it,” Garcia said. “Thankfully, I found a job at Chick-fil-A Gate City, and it put my career in aviation within reach.”

On March 18, Garcia and the other True Inspiration Scholarship recipients flew to Atlanta where they were surprised with the news. They also received personal laptops to help in their studies.