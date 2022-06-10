GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a chemical spill into a creek in the Lindley Park Neighborhood on Thursday night.

Residents of the area began reporting on Thursday that the creek smelled like chemicals and noticed that the creek had a milky white appearance.

Lindley Park Neighborhood released the following statement on the spill:

“PSA: there has been some kind of contamination/spill in the creek – the fire department has responded. They recommended keeping folks out of the water between Spring Garden & Springwood. They’re going to build a berm in the creek they think will contain it – seems to be slow moving. We will be contacting stormwater today to see what they know. Please keep pets & kids out of the creek for the next few days.”

Photo of the creek as of Friday (Matt Jensen/FOX8)

Greensboro firefighters came to the area of South Lindell Road and Springwood Drive to address the spill at 6:28 p.m. on Thursday. They say that Environmental Health, Stormwater and a cleanup company returned to the location at 8:00 a.m. on Friday to resume the clean-up.