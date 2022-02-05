Chase ends in head-on crash on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

Greensboro News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A police chase led to a head-on crash on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, according to police.

At 10:24 a.m. Saturday, troopers were patrolling in the area of Gate City Boulevard and Farmington Road when they spotted a vehicle violation. A trooper tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver kept going, sparking a chase.

The vehicle, a 2012 Honda Accord, drove west in the eastbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue and hit a BMW head-on.

The suspect, Anthony Bunthone Meas, 26, of Greensboro, and a passenger in the Accord was seriously injured. The driver of the BMW was also hurt. All three were taken to the hospital. Police believe the injuries are not life-threatening.

After the crash, officers say they confiscated a weapon and controlled substances.

Police say Meas faces charges of multiple weapon-related crimes, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing to elude arrest. Felony warrants are out for his arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter