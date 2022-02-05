Chase ends in head-on crash on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A police chase led to a head-on crash on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, according to police.

At 10:24 a.m. Saturday, troopers were patrolling in the area of Gate City Boulevard and Farmington Road when they spotted a vehicle violation. A trooper tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver kept going, sparking a chase.

The vehicle, a 2012 Honda Accord, drove west in the eastbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue and hit a BMW head-on.

The suspect, Anthony Bunthone Meas, 26, of Greensboro, and a passenger in the Accord was seriously injured. The driver of the BMW was also hurt. All three were taken to the hospital. Police believe the injuries are not life-threatening.

After the crash, officers say they confiscated a weapon and controlled substances.

Police say Meas faces charges of multiple weapon-related crimes, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing to elude arrest. Felony warrants are out for his arrest.