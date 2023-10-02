GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A chase ended in a crash involving four vehicles in Greensboro, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Monday morning after 10 a.m., troopers say a white Honda Pilot drove from Old Randleman Road and got onto Interstate 73 heading the wrong way.

A trooper in the area spotted the vehicle and witnessed it almost end up in a head-on crash. The trooper launched the chase at 10:03 a.m.

The vehicle went north on South Elm-Eugene Street and ran a red light, striking an SUV that was heading west out of a neighborhood development on Montcastle Drive. The suspect vehicle then hit two vehicles parked at the light facing south of Elm-Eugene. No law enforcement vehicles were involved in the crash.

The chase stretched across about 5 or 6 miles, NCSHP estimates.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was identified only as a minor, and troopers could not share why the suspect was reportedly trying to drive away from law enforcement.