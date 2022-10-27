GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If your daily travels take you through the Benjamin Parkway corridor near Friendly Center, you may be in for new guidance from your GPS in the next few years.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is taking public comment about plans to limit access from side streets such as Cornwallis Drive and Pembroke Road and widening Benjamin to six lanes from roughly Wendover Avenue north to Holden Road. That’s just after the roadway splits to form Bryan Boulevard and carries freeway-oriented traffic toward Piedmont Triad International Airport and the Interstate 73/840 intersection.

The reason for all of this: congestion and wrecks – a lot of them – at those interim intersections.

NCDOT had a public briefing last week and now is mailing cards to residents in the neighborhoods that will be affected by the changes in traffic patterns and access to Benjamin Parkway. There are two options being offered to the public, and through Nov. 18 you can post our comments on them on its project website or by email at benjamin-bryan-improvements@publicinput.com or by calling 984-205-6615 and entering code 2034.

The map for the Department of Transportation’s proposed changes to Benjamin Parkway near Friendly Center. (NC DOT)

Planned changes

NC DOT’s plan proposes a variety of adjustments:

Additional traffic lanes northbound and southbound between Wendover Avenue and Benjamin Parkway, expanding the thoroughfare to six lanes. A new right-turn lane on northbound Benjamin Parkway onto Green Valley Road. A new sidewalk along the northbound side of Benjamin from Pembroke to Cornwallis. Right-turn-only access to Benjamin Parkway from Fairway Drive, Pembroke Road and Cornwallis Drive.

A new U-turn lane on Benjamin Parkway near Gracewood Drive, which NC DOT said would handle traffic from Cornwallis, but it’s unclear how that would work.

All of these changes are part of two options, which vary only on how they address an existing multiuse lane on southbound Benjamin Parkway between Northampton Drive and Pembroke Road:

Alternative 1 would preserve that lane as is.

would preserve that lane as is. Alternative 2 would convert that lane to a 5-foot-wide sidewalk, which means there would be sidewalks on both sides of Benjamin Parkway.

Alternative 1 (left) and Alternative 2 for how the multiuse lane on Benjamin Parkway might be addressed. (NC DOT)

Studying the area

NC DOT says that a traffic study completed in December 2017 showed then that there was average daily traffic of 28,000 to 48,800 vehicles that it was projecting to grow by about 20% to 25% by 2040.

Before those measurements, there was a 5-year study – between 2012 and 2017 – that showed 224 wrecks in that area, 95 of them with injuries. More than half of those were rear-end collisions, and most were at the intersection of Benjamin and Cornwallis Drive.

A spokesperson from NC DOT did not respond immediately to an email seeking additional input.

The project will cost about $14.5 million, DOT estimates, and right-of-way acquisition would begin next year, with construction starting in 2025. Those dates are far from paved road.

Historic impact

NC DOT’s report said the widening would occur on the east side, using the green space along the Buffalo Creek Tributary, because that would have less impact on the historic district and residential properties.

These neighborhoods in the 1940s were considered to be suburban when they were developed by the Starmount Company, which was owned by Edward and Blanche Benjamin.

NC DOT commissioned a study of those neighborhoods to include Friendly Center, Kiser Middle School, Lake Daniel Park and in Guilford Hills, Forest Valley and two other post-World War II developments.

The report says that the portion of Lake Daniel Park that could be affected by these changes was not designated as a park until the 1980s and so did not meet the 50-year-old threshold for being a factor in the planning.