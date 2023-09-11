GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro’s Metropolitan Planning Organization is in the beginning planning phase for a project targeting one of the busiest and most complained about road intersections in the City of Greensboro.

The project proposes to improve the corridor of Battleground Avenue, Lawndale Drive and Westover Terrace between Wendover Avenue and Fernwood Drive. The area is no stranger to traffic congestion, and the city’s municipal planning organization is ready to make some changes.

”I’ve noticed that over the years, there has been more traffic in the area,” said Ke’Andre Stevenson, a resident.

”The main problem is the stop signs. How are you going out and going in? People are not stopping,” said Tyger O’Connor, a resident.

Greensboro’s Metropolitan Planning Organization Project intends to manage traffic flow and congestion and provide a less confusing roadway network in the Battleground Avenue/Lawndale Drive/Westover Terrace Corridor

Drivers say safety improvements should also be on the list.

MPO said it heard similar input from more than 350 people earlier this year.

“This is something that we heard in the comments that we saw in terms of creating sidewalks, pedestrian crossing to make sure they’re safe. Also making accommodations for the A&Y Greenway that will also transverse the project from the north to the south,” said Lydia M. McIntyre, the Greensboro Transportation Planning Engineer Supervisor.

The project has been in the works for years. The city submitted it to the North Carolina Department of Transportation two years ago but didn’t get funded.

It’s a priority for MPO as the project looks to get funding from the upcoming 2026-2035 State Transportation Improvement Program, which is submitted to NCDOT by the end of September for consideration in the next round of funding.

They have the input, and now they’re ready for the next steps.

“It would go to a more detailed design. And at that time, as it progresses … NCDOT, along with the partnering with the city, would come back out and give people another opportunity to look more closely. It will provide additional detail on the project and … also give further feedback,” McIntyre said.

MPO said it could be another 10 to 15 years when this project is constructed and open to traffic. Sept. 12 is the last day Greensboro MPO’s recommended project list where the project for reconfiguration of Battleground/Lawndale/Westover corridor is listed will be available for public review and comment on the City of Greensboro’s website.