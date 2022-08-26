GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bank robber known by the alias, “Chameleon Beard Bandit”, was handed his sentence in Greensboro on Friday, according to the Department of Justice.

Court records state that Ronnie Hiram Wessinger, Jr, 49, walked into a Bank of America branch in Durham on Sept. 29, 2017. Wessinger was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, a safari hat with a palm tree logo and black gloves. He was also carrying a motorcycle helmet and sported a beard.

According to the DOJ, Wessinger handed the teller a note which read the following:

“This is a robbery. All money in bag. No dye packs. I have a gun. Don’t be stupid.” Wessinger’s note

The teller attempted to show the note to her manager and Wessinger demanded that she “hurry up” while placing his hands on his front pants pocket to show that he had a gun. Wessinger then said to the teller “give me the note back! I want all of it!”

The teller described Wessinger as seeming agitated and says she handed him mostly small bills. Wessinger demanded larger bills by asking “where are the hundreds?” The teller told him that she had given everything she had and was able to quietly tell a co-worker to call 911.

Wessinger then left the Bank of America after taking the money saying “don’t follow me or send anyone after me or I will shoot.” He then ran away as employees locked the entrance until authorities arrived. Wessinger robbed the bank of $10,747.74.

Court records state that Wessinger struck again on Nov. 17, 2017, this time at the Bank of America on 107 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro. He appeared to have a dark beard and was wearing a purple button-down shirt with a black hat and carrying a motorcycle helmet yet again.

Wessinger approached the first teller window with a note and then lifted his shirt and revealed a gun that was tucked into his waistband before demanding money.

The teller told him that she did not have any money since it was the end of the day to which Wessinger raised his voice and responded “I’ll kill yo ***.” Another teller who was concerned for the safety of her co-worker gave Wessinger $2,500 from her register. Wessinger said that it was not enough and another teller gave their co-worker $2,244 to hand to Wessinger.

Wessinger put the cash into the backpack that he was carrying, asked for his note back and then left the Bank of America.

Wessinger pled guilty to both bank robberies on April 7. He was nicknamed the “Chameleon Beard Bandit” by several news reports due to him often changing the color of his beard in an attempt to conceal his identity.

On Friday, Wessinger was sentenced to 15 years in prison by United States District Judge William L. Osteen, Jr, in the Middle District Court of North Carolina on 324 West Market Street.

After his prison sentence is complete Wessinger will be subject to three years of supervised release.