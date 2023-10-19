GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Theater is not going anywhere. It’s been part of Downtown Greensboro since 1927.

Newly completed renovations prove it’s still being held up for the next generation.

People have been requesting these renovations for years. The renovations cost $3.4 million as part of the Setting the Stage Capital Campaign. Renovations took place outside and inside the building.

“I’ve seen quite a transformation from when I started,” Executive Director of the Carolina Theater Brian Gray said.

The iconic Carolina Theater is loved by many. For 96 years, generations built memories inside.

“I had a couple came in last year that were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, and they met here working in the concession stand back in the seventies,” Gray said.

When you walk in, it’s like stepping back in time.

Workers renovated the inside of the building to match its original style.

The renovations included new seats, new carpeting, updated and expanded bathrooms, a new concessions area, new surround sound in the main theatre and much more.

“It does give us the ability to handle just about any kind of production that would want to come in here,” Gray said.

It’s not just the production to keep up with, it’s also the new changes happening in Downtown Greensboro.

“We’re always having to adapt that technology to an infrastructure that’s almost 100 years old,” Gray said. “We’ve been here kind of as an anchor of culture and have seen the arts center grow. We’ve seen Triad Stage when it was still open … It came and went. Now, the Tanger is here.”

Despite all that, the theater is still in business.

“These landmarks are just important to keep around and to preserve not as museums but as living, breathing cultural places,” Gray said.

The Carolina Theater is also looking to expand its programs, making it more diverse to attract more people.