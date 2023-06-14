GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Greensboro neighborhoods, Holden Farms and Random Woods, were both hit by vandals Tuesday overnight.

“My neighbor walks this street every day, and he said ‘Hey, did you know your window is knocked out?’” said Tommy Burke, a Greensboro resident.

Burke was one of several victims of car-shooting vandals, who were possibly using BB guns.

“I called the Greensboro Police Department. They said it basically happened all over Guilford County, and I would be getting a call back maybe tomorrow, because they had a big list of people to call,” he said.

It wasn’t just his red sedan either.

“The car up the street. The van at the end of the road. They’re both shot out too,” Burke said.

Five minutes away in the Random Woods neighborhood, a family van had two of its windows shot out also.

“It’s disheartening,” Burke said.

He and his wife helped their neighbors clean up their glass and went out to Winston-Salem to find a window in a junkyard to replace theirs.

He has a word of caution for those who are behind the damage.

“People work for a living and have to pay for things, and it’s really dangerous for them. You point the gun out the window, whatever type of a gun that may be, somebody might take that as a threat, and … maybe they would get shot over it,” he said.

We’ve reached out to Greensboro police about the shootings to see if they have any information on how many there were overall or if they may have gotten any leads, but we have not heard back.