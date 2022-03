GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A car that was stolen with a toddler in the back seat was found safe.

Greensboro police say that the car was taken from West Market Street just after 11 a.m.

Officers say that the car was found just after noon, not far from where it was originally stolen. The child was found safe inside and reunited with their family.

They’re now working to find out who stole the car, and we’re working to get more information about the situation.