GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Camp Hope program with Camp Weaver in Greensboro works with young people living with domestic violence and trauma by showing them they can achieve their goals and dreams.

The camp runs for seven days overnight in August and has been going since 2017.

For camper Shcarolyn, the experience is about conquering her fears. She sees her new friends accomplishing fun things, and she wants to as well.

“Something that makes this special here to me is always having someone that loves me and someone that I can come to and … talk to and friends,” she said.

Camp Director Catherine Johnson of the Family Justice Center wants people who have learned what’s happened to them in the past doesn’t define their future.

“What we’re really trying to do is work with young people and showing them pathways. To help them achieve their goals and their dreams and to help them reset on some of the things that have happened to them, recognizing that it happened to them. They didn’t do it to themselves. It’s not their fault,” Johnson said.