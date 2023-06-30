GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Habit Burger Grill is opening a new drive-thru location in Greensboro.

The California-based burger joint continues to expand its footprint in the Triad. The Greesnboro store will be the thrid location with the other two being located in Burlington and Clemmons.

The new store will open on July 12 and will be located at 3703 Battleground Avenue. The grand opening will mark the fifth store in North Carolina.

“The folks in the Tarheel State have welcomed The Habit Burger Grill with open arms, and we’re thrilled to open our fifth restaurant in the beautiful city of Greensboro,” said Tiffany Furman, Chief Financial Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. “Greensboro is one of the most diverse cities in North Carolina – from its history to its gorgeous parks, the art scene to its creative culture, we can’t wait to feed the citizens our famous charburgers, award-winning sides, flavorful sandwiches, and so much more.”

The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, curbside pick-up and delivery through The Habit Mobile App. You can also complete your order online.

The Greensboro location will be open Monday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

CharClub and mobile app members can also gain access to an exclusive VIP event. You can sign up via The Habit Burger website.

The VIP event schedule can be found below:

Free Charburger Day (July 8): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present a VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (July 10): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present a VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (July 11): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present a VIP invitation.