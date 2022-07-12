GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you are a lifelong Bruce Springsteen fan, you were born to run to this show.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced dates for their 2023 tour.

The tour will stop at one location in North Carolina: Greensboro on March 25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform.

People interested in getting tickets can sign up for Ticketmaster Verified Fan now through Sunday for the chance to buy tickets. The Verified Fan sales run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 22. If you haven’t used Ticketmaster Verified Fan before, the platform serves to preempt the mad dash to the site on the day of and give all registrants an equal chance at getting tickets, which means registration does not guarantee a chance to purchase tickets. Lucky registrants will be given a code that they can use to buy tickets.

If there are still any tickets left after Verified Fan sales, they will be sold in general onsale at 3 p.m. that day.

To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen.

The first show will be in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 1, and the last currently announced will be April 14 in Newark, New Jersey. Along the way, Bruce will make appearances in Georgia, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, D.C., Michigan and Maryland in that order.

That won’t be all though. Springsteen has already confirmed that a second leg of the North American tour will begin in August 2023. Between, Springsteen will be performing internationally from April through July 2023.

This will be Springsteen’s first tour dates since February 2017 and their first in North America since September 2016.

For more information on Springsteen’s tour, visit brucespringsteen.net.