GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Broadway actress joins theatre students at North Carolina A&T State University for a Special Performance.

Jayne Trinette’s worked in New York and on the national tour of the Lion King. For this performance, she steps back on the stage where she first started her theatre career.

Trinette graduated from A&T in the 90s. She returns to lead the show “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” which is part of the Amplify Black Voices Festival in Greensboro.

It’s bringing together seven local colleges to perform plays about African American history. Shannon Smith talked to Trinette about coming back to her college stage.