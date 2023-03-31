GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A huge classic car auction is happening this weekend in Greensboro.

If you’ve got dreams of owning something beautiful and vintage, Friday and Saturday you can visit 301 Norwalk Street in Greensboro for the GAA Classic Car Auction. It starts at 9:30 a.m.

If you’d just like to see the cars, there are general admission tickets available at the gate, but anyone who wants to bid on one of the hundreds of rare classic cars does need to register beforehand.

Brad Jones visited the auction and decided to find something to match each of his morning co-anchors.

Check out his pick for Jordan Brown. The unique, stylish Bentley Continental GTC convertible! It definitely fulfills Jordan’s need for speed with a lot of luxury to spare.

To learn more about the GAA Classic Car auction, visit their website! You can even watch the auction online, if you can’t make it up there in person.