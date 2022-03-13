‘Bounty’ offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina starting with Greensboro

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state.

North Carolina State University says the initiative is set to start with an April 23 event in Greensboro and could expand to more locations in the fall.

“We probably won’t eradicate Bradford pear from North Carolina,” said Kelly Oten, assistant professor of forestry and environmental resources at NC State, in a news release. “But we do want to increase awareness about how this tree is harming the environment, reduce how many people plant them and encourage people to replace their own trees with something else.”

A city street is lined with bloomed Bradford Pear trees in Spring. (Getty Images)

It will allow people to get up to five new native trees for their yards in exchange for cutting down the same number of Bradford pears.

Oten says the white-flowered tree can breed with other types of pear trees and spread in forests to replace native trees and create food deserts for birds.

Some also say that the tree smells bad. Oten specifically compared it to a “fishy” smell. In addition to the tree’s appearance, it’s one of the most defining features of the Bradford pear.

According to Oten, the Bradford pear is native to Asia. The Bradford pear and other kinds of “Callery pear” trees were introduced to the United States as “ornamental” trees in the early 20th century.