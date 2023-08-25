GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic, which plans to build its carbon-neutral commercial jet in the Piedmont Triad, is making its first overture toward the skies of the future.

No, that doesn’t mean Overture, that supersonic jet to be manufactured at Piedmont Triad International Airport, and these won’t be the skies over Greensboro and Winston-Salem, at least not for now.

XB-1 is Boom Supersonic’s prototype jet. It is about to take to the skies over the Mojave Desert. (BOOM)

But the company’s XB-1 prototype has been cleared for take-off on test flights into the high-velocity atmosphere over the Mojave Desert in California, the company has announced.

XB-1 is smaller but not necessarily slower than the Overture, which is planned to carry about 60 passengers on intercontinental flights at speeds of up to about Mach 1.7 (or 1,304.36 miles per hour). That is about twice as fast as a Boeing 747. All of that while using non-petroleum sustainable fuel.

“XB-1 is Boom’s technology demonstrator aircraft, and it’s about one-third the size of Overture,” Boom spokesperson Aubrey Scanlan wrote in a response to questions emailed by WGHP. “The intention with XB-1 was to build a small-scale demonstrator using existing certified technology to show that independently-built supersonic flight is possible.”

Scanlan said the test jet was engineered to test specifics related to Overture, such as technology and safety protocols, but it’s not the same vehicle and won’t have the same engines, being powered by GE-built turbojet engines that generate 12,000 pounds of thrust. XB-1 also is a true test jet, carrying only a single pilot.

“XB-1 will fly at supersonic speeds similar to Overture,” Scanlan said. “We will make a call later on the top speed we plan to reach with XB-1. … A challenge for all supersonic aircraft is making sure the design is efficient at high speeds while also safe and smooth at lower speeds.”

Brig. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager in the cockpit of an F-15. in 1995. (AFP PHOTO/US AIR FORCE)

The Mojave certainly is where many records for speed and altitude have been set, barriers of all kinds destroyed, the same place that renowned pre-space-flight jet jockey then-Capt. Chuck Yeager showed the right stuff by being the first to break the sound barrier, in the Bell X-1 in 1947. That’s where Boom has gone for this next development milestone.

XB-1 was built at the company’s headquarters in Denver and shipped to the Mojave, and this past week it earned a certificate of airworthiness from the Federal Aviation Administration, which essentially is a license to fly.

Testing this past week included “taxi testing, but there are more ground tests to be completed,” Scanlan said, adding that the timing of the first test flight has not been determined but that “we expect to fly XB-1 this year.”

The XB-1 will be piloted by Bill “Doc Shoemaker” and Tristan “Gepetto” Brandenburg, who have “flown” the jet in numerous simulator hours. They also had to master a T-38, which is the chase plane for all flights by the XB-1, Boom said.

“It’s fitting that XB-1 is now progressing toward first flight at the Mojave Air & Space Port, home to more than 50 first flights and other significant aviation events,” Shoemaker said in a statement released by the company. “I’m looking forward to flying XB-1 here, building on the achievements of other talented engineers and pilots who inspire us every day to make supersonic travel mainstream.”

Boom CEO Blake Scholl (WGHP)

Said Boom CEO Blake Scholl: “The recent progress made towards XB-1’s first flight reflects the team’s collective efforts to build and safely fly the world’s first independently developed supersonic jet.”

About Boom

Boom is investing about $500 million to build Overture in Greensboro and, in January, signed a lease and broke ground on a 62-acre site where its so-called “Superfactory” is well under construction. The company, which plans to employ more than 1,700, also has an option for a second parcel.

Boom has contracts and orders for 130 aircraft, officials have said, with customers such as United Airlines, American Airlines, Japan Airlines and the United States Air Force.

Boom plans to have its first passengers in the air by 2029 and will fly more than 600 “profitable routes” to destinations around the world, with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

A rendering of Boom’s Overture (BOOM SUPERSONIC) The latest conception of the Overture from Boom. This undated image provided by Boom Supersonic shows Boom Supersonic Overture Aircraft. American Airlines says it has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying. American announced the deal Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 with Boom Supersonic.(Boom Supersonic via AP) Overture jet (Courtesy of Boom Supersonic) Overture jet (Courtesy of Boom Supersonic) View of passenger bridge departure gate at airport tarmac. Overture jet (Courtesy of Boom Supersonic) Overture

Boom has taken on three partners to design and build the engine it calls “Symphony,” which will power the Overture, and now has partnerships with companies to provide the wings, the fuselage and the tail assembly.

Another partner, Dimensional Energy, is to provide “sustainable aviation fuel,” which is described by the U.S. Department of Energy as being made from “renewable biomass and waste resources,” which could be corn, algae or wood products.