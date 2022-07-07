GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 23-year-old could face up to eight years in prison after police say he terrorized shoppers inside a Greensboro Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Rayvon Barrett appeared before a judge in a Greensboro courtroom today.

FOX8 learned during the appearance that Barrett has a daughter and lives with his sister.

He faces charges of possessing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, and being a felon with a weapon.

Barrett has a felony conviction out of Virginia.

Court documents show the crime happened in June 2021 and the conviction in December.

The conviction caused some confusion for the court when a judge tried to decide Barrett’s bond.

Barrett asked the judge a question about his bond, implying things were different where he lived.

The judge decided briefly to put a firearms hold on Barrett’s bond, thinking he wasn’t from the state of North Carolina.

Barrett quickly responded he was born in Virginia but had been living in North Carolina for the past seven years.

The judge set Barrett’s bond at $15,000 and ordered him not to go into any home improvement stores.

His next court date is August 23.