GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Temperatures are soaring up which means kids will soon be sliding down the water slides at Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro.

Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe is set to open for its 2022 season on May 21. Initially, the park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as May 30. Starting on June 6, the park will be open every day at 10 a.m. closing at 6 p.m. on weekdays and Sundays and 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

The water park also plans to finally give guests a chance to try out the new “Bombs Away” waterslides.

The pandemic forced the park to delay the slides’ initial debut. While the park has not officially announced an open date for the ride, Wet’n Wild aims to have the attraction open during Memorial Day weekend pending final inspections from state and local inspectors and the ride manufacturer.

Bombs Away is the water park’s first new attraction since Riptide Race in 2015.

Bombs Away slides (Courtesy of Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe)

When riders step into Bombs Away’s enclosed capsules, the floor sudden drops out, sending riders plunging down one of two slides: a six-story 70-degree drop where riders will hit speeds of up to 26 feet per second, or a twisty 266-foot-long closed tube.

“We know our guests have been waiting to blast off in Bombs Away for a while, and this dual-drop thriller

will be worth the wait,” says General Manager Adam Good. “These drops are over the top, and we are so excited for sliders to blast off on Bombs Away all summer long.”

Single-day admission starts at $34.99 online or $54.99 at the door. Season passes start at $64.99 online or $74.99 at the door. Admission is free for children ages 2 and under. Visit the Emerald Pointe website for ticketing details.