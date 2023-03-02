GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Whether you’re a North Carolina State fan or not, fans of free biscuits will be saying “Go Wolfpack!” on Friday.

Bojangles is offering free sausage biscuits on Friday as part of their Biscuits and Baskets campaign.

Throughout the 2023 men’s and women’s ACC basketball tournaments, Bojangles will give away free sausage biscuits “across the entire Bojangles footprint” anytime a team scores 77 points or more. The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament runs March 1 through 5, and the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament runs March 7 through 11, at the Greensboro Coliseum.

On Thursday, the NC State women’s team beat Syracuse 83-58. They’re set to play Notre Dame on Friday.

In order to get a free biscuit, you’ll need to order your sausage biscuit on Friday using the code “ACC” in the Bojangles app. You don’t need to buy anything else to get your free biscuit. The offer is only valid at participating locations and each customer is only allowed to get one a day.

“Make baskets, get biscuits – we’re giving fans another reason to cheer for their favorite teams this year at the ACC men’s and women’s tournaments,” said Ken Reynolds, director of corporate and community affairs for Bojangles, in a news release. “As if the competition isn’t steep enough, we want to up the ante by putting sausage biscuits on the line so everyone visiting Greensboro, from near and far, can enjoy Bojangles on us.”

Why 77? Bojangles wanted to pay homage to the company’s birth year: 1977.