GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have launched an investigation after a body was located on South Church Street in Greensboro.

The Greensboro Police Department released early details of the death investigation on Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to a report of a body found on the 100 block of South Church Street.

“Officers located a deceased victim inside,” police said.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

Greensboro police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.