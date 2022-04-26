GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Blind Tiger reopened on Tuesday after being closed temporarily due to safety violations that were uncovered earlier this month.

Shows have resumed at the venue, starting with a performance on Tuesday night. The owner tells FOX8 that doors at 6 p.m.

The Blind Tiger spent last week working to get up to code while it was being investigated for a series of violations.

At a city council meeting on April 19, members confirmed that the Blind Tiger had been temporarily shut down as the city’s Safety Review Board looked into violations that included parts of the venue that permits “have not been pulled for.”

The Alcohol Law Enforcement agency is also looking into possible violations.

The investigations came off the heels of two different shootings on the venue property, one of which sent a person to the hospital where they remain.