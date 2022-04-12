GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – President Joe Biden plans to make an economic address Thursday on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The planned trip took shape on Tuesday, when various sources, including a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross (D-Raleigh), said Biden would speak at noon. Ross, who represents the 2nd Congressional District, will be part of the program, the spokesperson told FOX8’s sister station WNCN-TV in Raleigh.

Several sources confirmed the time and location of the speech, although they did so under the condition of anonymity because they weren’t designated to speak officially about the plans. At least one reminded that schedules involving the president can be fluid.

An email from the White House on Friday had confirmed Biden’s plans to visit Greensboro to talk about efforts to “rebuild our supply chains here at home, and bring down costs for the American people as part of Building a Better America.”

A spokesperson for Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro), whose 6th District includes all of Guilford County, said last week, when the plan for Biden’s visit first was announced, that she “looks forward to welcoming him to the district to discuss issues related to the economy and jobs.”

Biden recently nominated two persons with connections to the Piedmont Triad to serve on the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Among the 18 from a broad range of experiences were NC A&T alumnus Willie Deese and professional basketball star Chris Paul of Winston-Salem. This group will work to advance the HBCU Initiative, which was established under President Jimmy Carter to increase the capacity of HBCUs and help reach more students.

Biden last visited Greensboro in 2017 when he and his wife, Jill, spoke as part of Guilford County’s Bryan Series of lecturers, at the Greensboro Coliseum. He also was in Greensboro in 2008 while campaigning alongside President Barack Obama.