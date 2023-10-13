GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries as the result of a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
At 8:49 a.m. on Friday, a bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries as the result of a crash involving a vehicle, according to Guilford County EMS.
Police have now confirmed that the bicyclist’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
Fernwood Drive was closed between Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive as a result of the crash. All lanes are now open.
This is a developing story. There is no further information available at this time.