GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bicyclist is seriously injured as the result of a hit-and-run crash that took place on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police say that a man was riding a bicycle north on the 3100 block of Sands Drive when a vehicle that was also traveling northbound struck him from behind and drove away.

As a result of the crash, the man on the bicycle suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Investigators say that the suspect vehicle is a charcoal gray 2014-2020 Nissan Rogue. The vehicle has “extensive damage” to its front right side.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.