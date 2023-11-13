GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by an SUV on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police say that Donald Edward Keene Jr., 63, was riding a bicycle north on the 3100 block of Sands Drive when an SUV was also traveling northbound struck him from behind and drove away.

As a result of the crash, Keene suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by EMS. He died on Saturday.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a charcoal gray 2017-2020 Nissan Rogue. The vehicle would have “extensive damage” to its front right side.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.