Ben’s Boyz in Greensboro serves classic comfort food — and their community

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The last two years have been extremely difficult for most small businesses.

Some have found a way to survive and even thrive. Ben’s Boyz Premium Comfort Food in Greensboro is one of those businesses.

The owners started the food truck in 2020. The menu included macaroni and cheese, collard greens, cornbread and fried chicken wings. People would line up to buy a plate.

The truck was so successful, the owners decided to open a permanent restaurant that can seat 150 people at the Friendly Center. The father-son duo who own the restaurant says they are excited about their success, that’s not what they are most proud of.

Ben’s Boys has a mission to serve the community more than food. They want to help others in the community open and promote their own businesses and brands. They also want to provide mentoring for their young employees.

In Celebration of Black History Month, Shannon Smith shows us how the restaurant’s feeding people both mind, body and spirit.