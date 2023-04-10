GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of customers are without power and police are cleaning up a crash in Greensboro Monday morning.

According to Greensboro Police Department, the 3900 block of Battleground Avenue is closed Monday due to a crash. This is at the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Horse Pen Creek. Officers are on the scene directing traffic.

Officials on the scene say that the crash did not cause the outage, they believe that the stoplight power being out caused the crash instead. Duke Energy also confirms that the outage is likely a result of fallen trees or limbs.

Duke Energy’s outage map is showing 7000 customers in the area without power and an estimated restoration time of 9:45 a.m. Police are working on restoring the traffic signals.

Anyone out Monday morning should avoid this area of Battleground Avenue or expect delays.

There has been no confirmation of any injuries.