GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Traffic is shut down through a busy section of Greensboro due to a crash with a utility pole.

According to Greensboro Police Department, all lanes of Battleground Avenue have been closed between Mill Street and West Northwood Street due to a crash.

There were only minor injuries sustained in the crash, according to police, but the crash did involve a utility pole.

It’s unclear how long this closure will last.