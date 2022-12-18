GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) —One person is in custody after being barricaded inside a home for several hours on Saturday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday night, officers came to the 3700 block of Central Avenue after getting a report of a weapons incident.

When officers arrived at the scene they found one person barricaded inside a home.

Investigators say that the suspect, Larry Cobey Quick, 35, of Greensboro, had “discharged a weapon” into a vehicle at around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before arriving at Central Avenue.

Patrol officers immediately began attempting negotiations with Quick and the Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the scene as well.

After nearly 5 hours passed, officers were able to peacefully take Quick into custody at around 1 a.m. with no further incident.

Charges are currently pending, according to GPD.

