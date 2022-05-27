GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A barricaded person left a home peacefully after an incident with Greensboro police on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 6:35 p.m., officers with the GPD were able to peacefully conclude an incident in the area of Swiftcreek Court involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

After around 90 minutes of negotiations with the person, officers were able to end the incident peacefully.

During the incident the GPD used a portion of nearby Pilot Elementary School`s parking lot for vehicle parking and planning.

At no time did this incident involve the school, and there was no danger to the school, students or staff throughout the course of the incident, the release says.