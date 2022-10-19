GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More housing options are on the way to east Greensboro.

Leaders say the new apartment complex “Bailey Village” could be a starting point for a transformation for the area they’re calling “Downtown East.”

“We want to give the idea that when you go under that underpass on East Market Street, that’s not the end of the business district,” said Councilmember Goldie Wells. “For me it’s a dream we had for so many years for that lot, the dream had come true.”

The United House of Prayer for All People bought the 13-acre piece of land in 2005.

For years they planned, prayed, broke ground, and finally unveiled Bailey Village, a 72-unit apartment complex situated between NC A&T and Bennet College.

“This is an organization with a larger African American composition, that is choosing to develop right there at the convergence of these two historically black colleges and meeting the needs of the greater Greensboro community,” said Elder Dr. Lodriguez Murray, a spokesperson for the United House of Prayer for All People.

The complex is named after the former pastor of the church.

There are four buildings on the property along with a fitness center and each unit has a washer and dryer.

A handful of people have already moved in.

“The demand is there, we’re getting applications and we’re going through them as we speak,” said Murray.

All week church leaders have walked the area with potential residents, showing them their future homes.

“Even though these are upscale apartments, their rent begins lower, the average rent in Greensboro is $1,100 and they’re starting at $1,000,” said Wells.

The apartments are just phase one.

Phase two will involve building commercial space next to Bailey Village.

“We would like to have a good anchor store on that corner, and I think that will generate some business there,” said Wells.

Leaders with the United House of Prayer for All People say more development in the area led by their group could be on the horizon.

“We want east Greensboro to be a place that people can live and have the quality of life that all citizens in Greensboro have,” said Wells.