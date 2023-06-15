GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — What started as a vision to feed children has expanded into clothing and comforting and nurturing them in many other ways.

Parker White founded BackPack Beginnings almost 14 years ago. FOX8 is proud to partner with this non-profit for our 2023 Founder’s Day of Caring. On Friday, volunteers from all across the news station will be out lending a hand, showing you how to get involved with this mission.

We sat down with Parker to talk about how BackPack Beginnings came to be and what they’re doing to help.

BRAD JONES: Support from the community has really grown and really turned this into more than just food, hasn’t it?

PARKER WHITE: It has. It wasn’t something I anticipated. It did start as a food backpack program in the schools, but I quickly learned after speaking with social workers other needs that the children and families had, and each time I heard one, I said, “You know, I think we can do that. I think we can help with the clothing, the hygiene products, the school supplies and more.” And it’s just slowly grown over those 14 years.

BRAD: Initially starting with food, though, as a way to help kids who maybe weren’t getting a balanced meal at home or not much food at all, right?

PARKER: That’s right. It started out as the weekend backpack program in the schools where the children were being identified as receiving little to no food over the weekends and were coming back to school hungry and unable to really concentrate and learn. So we were sending bags of food home on Fridays and hopefully increasing their livelihood and childhood and enjoyment of the weekends.

BRAD: And you said that expanded all of a sudden. You started talking about clothing and hygiene products. … This is a place where the need was always there. It’s just that you’re able to step in and kind of tailor this to each individual child, can’t you?

PARKER: Yes, absolutely. We have 200 partner agencies we work with, so we’re really meeting the needs of different subsets of children. We work with abused and neglected, foster, homeless, refugee children. We work with children through the schools, and now we have a family market where the families can come onsite with that dignity of choice and choose what their families need. The parents and the guardians know those children best and know what they need.

BRAD: You know, you’re exactly right, because there is a stigma of ‘I need help, but I don’t know that I wanna reach out for that.’ This is a different way to meet their needs on their terms, right?

PARKER: Absolutely. I think choosing what you need provides a dignity and respect that a lot of times we can’t provide in food banks in food pantries. So we’re really excited to change the model and let them choose what is best for their families and create it like a retail space. So it takes that stigma of being in line or just receiving a box of goods away and we’re getting great feedback from the families of how much they love it, how well respected they feel and that they don’t feel like they’re at a charity or a food bank. And the kids can run around, and we have a play area for them, and we hope that they won’t recall necessarily going to a charity or going to a food pantry for help. They might just recall that fun space that their family visited to get some goods.

BRAD: The whole thing, from what you give to how you’d go through it, it’s child-centric. It’s built around those kids that need help the most.

PARKER: Absolutely. This started when I became a mom myself, and I was just really drawn to helping children. These children are vulnerable and they can’t fend for themselves, and I couldn’t imagine the parents that loved their children as much as I loved mine but didn’t have the resources to provide for them. So I wanted to make sure their childhood was a good one and that they weren’t looking back knowing that they had struggled for food or they were embarrassed by their hygiene or clothing. There’s enough goods out there that we can help.

BRAD: It’s an easy way to do it. If every one of us takes a moment and makes a donation or, you know, we can all help by taking a child under our wing and helping out the program, right?

PARKER: Yeah, we make it pretty easy. There’s a lot of different ways that people can help. Obviously monetarily, but we need volunteers. We use utilize about 200.

BRAD: Sometimes the manpower’s the toughest part.

PARKER: Absolutely. 200 volunteers come in and out of our warehouse every week, so we need lots of volunteers, and we are also trying to help the environment, keep things out of the landfills. There’s a lot of gently used items out there that children could really benefit from. So gently used children’s clothing and books and toys, stuffed animals. People can bring those items to us, their household goods that a family could use, and we can repurpose them, and there can be a lot of love left in them.