GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Some developers believe augmented reality is the future for first responders.

It’s a digital technology that people could wear to help in real-world emergencies when seconds matter.

“It not only makes sense, but it can be a game changer,” said Dr. Regis Kopper, assistant professor of computer science at UNC Greensboro.

Kopper is developing a prototype device that will send vital information directly to emergency workers. It could be mounted on a firefighter’s helmet or strapped to a police officer’s arm.

“Virtual reality is ready and is already able to show benefit for training,” Kopper said.

In the meantime, Kopper uses a lightweight headset, armband and two hand controllers for a virtual reality computer program replicating emergency simulations. It trains first responders and showcases a response using augmented reality.

“In training situations, it’s to create scenarios that mimic real-life situations that might not be common or might be expensive to simulate,” he said.

Situations like an unpredictable traffic stop, complex medical call or explosive house fire.

Once the headset is on the user’s head, the emergency begins.

“We’re not interacting with a game controller,” Kopper said. “We’re interacting with our whole body as we would in real life.”

Kopper is developing a device to bring the technology to real life for emergency calls.

“Augmented reality is getting there, but is not quite there yet,” he said.

Instead of a completely computer-generated world, first responders would see a combination of both through their eyes.

“You have lenses that you can see through, but they have technology that can render images onto those lenses and render images at different perceived depths,” Kopper said.

It’s a way for emergency workers to get real-time information within an eyeshot.

“Instead of displaying to a handheld device it would display directly into their helmet mounted display,” he said.

In this instance, police officers could pull warrants instantly, firefighters could sense the intensity of a blaze, and paramedics could review a patient’s vitals on command.

Kopper said it’s an invention to improve efficiency, make precise decisions, and respond quickly to the unexpected.

“We can increase their focus on the task that might be putting the first responder’s life at risk,” Kopper said.

A nearly $2 million dollar grant will be used to help develop the technology. Kopper told FOX8 it’s less than a decade away from existence.

Kopper is working with UNCG Police, Greensboro Police and law enforcement agencies in the Triangle.

He mentioned virtual reality is not a replacement for traditional training for first responders.