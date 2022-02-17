A&T students donate hundreds of books to Greensboro elementary schoolers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some college students delivered smiles to the faces of elementary schoolers on Wednesday.

Some students from North Carolina A&T State University donated five hundred books to Washington Montessori Elementary School in Greensboro.

They weren’t just any books, either. Lots of them were about Black history! The Aggies said they were happy to contribute to education about Black history.

“I feel like having books really gives children opportunities to learn how to read and excel within their schools,” Nicole Lewis, a supply chain management major, told FOX8.

These generous college students are helping expand the horizons of young learners in their city one book at a time.