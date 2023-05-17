GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an assault in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 7:05 p.m., officers responded to the Sheetz located on West Market Street when they were told about an aggravated assault.

Officers on the scene found one person with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken by EMS to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.