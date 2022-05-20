GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in the death of a Page High School student who was killed last fall.

Brendan Redfearn was shot on October 12 on Kildare Drive in Greensboro. He was taken to the hospital where, on Oct. 18, he died from his injuries.

Court documents show that Greensboro police have arrested and charged Tyshon Abdulah Davis, 20, in connection to this homicide. He’s charged with first-degree murder and being held in Guilford County jail with no bond.

Redfearn was among three students lost to tragedy honored by the Guilford County School Board in April, along with 6-year-old Cameron Robertson and 14-year-old Basil Wilson.