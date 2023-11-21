GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two arrests have been made in connection to a fatal shooting and hit-and-run at Dudley High School.

“It was tough. I was just praying every night … ‘Please let them get found, so justice can be served’ because it was a tough time,” said Javion Wilson, a freshman at Dudley High School.

The 14-year-old can sleep easier at night knowing that police arrested the people accused of hitting him with a car and shooting and killing Matthew Grant.

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old are being held without bond on charges of murder, assault and hit-and-run the night of the incident at Dudley High School’s parking lot.

Wilson had surgery last week on his knee and will be doing school virtually at home for the next few weeks while he recovers. He wants to get back to being with his friends. More than anything, he is counting down the days until he can be back on the field with his football team.

Wilson relives his memories on the field by clicking through pictures on his phone. It also brings up a painful memory off the field.

“I think for that first month, it was like replaying, replaying, replaying,” Wilson said. “I cry some nights, but I just have to look at the bigger picture: I’m still alive, and I am able to walk again, so God is going to keep blessing me every step of the way.”

At the end of September, a driver hit Wilson after the game at Dudley High School right after someone shot and killed Grant.

For nearly two months, Wilson waited for the news of an arrest.

“When my mom told me, I was actually asleep. She woke me up,” he said. “I just thank God right then and there. It is sad that they threw their whole life away, but at the same time, justice has now been served for me, Mr. Grant and the other young lady that got grazed by the bullet.”

This Thanksgiving, Wilson’s mom says she will hold him extra tight as their family has a lot to be thankful for.

Even though the suspects are off the street, Wilson says this experience has changed his outlook on life.

“I wouldn’t say it is all done because anybody could do it again. Anything could happen at another Friday game. It doesn’t just have to be Dudley and Smith. It could happen anywhere,” he said.