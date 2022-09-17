GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNCG called for students to evacuate the area around the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue after a report of “armed suspects” in the area, according to a UNCG Spartan Alert.

The first alert came in at 4:19 p.m. and stated the following:

“Armed suspects at *** Glenwood Ave off campus just occurred. If you’re already at that location, evacuate the building immediately or find a safe place and stay there until further information is provided. All others must avoid the area. Police are on the scene. Updates will be provided as soon as possible.” UNCG’s 4:19 p.m. Spartan Alert

The area listed in the Spartan Alert is a mere .2 miles away from UNCG campus locations such as Lexington Hall and McCormick Hall.

A final alert came in at 4:45 p.m. that stated the situation was no longer an active threat to students:

“Police have determined there is no longer a safety concern in the area. Please resume normal activities at this time.” UNCG’s 4:45 p.m. Spartan Alert

There is no further information available at this time. This is a developing situation.